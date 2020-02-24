Ayushman Khurana reacts to Trump's comments on his movie

MUMBAI : Ayushman Khurana's recent offering is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film which releases this Friday witness a good opening and received a good review from the critics and the audience.

Also, the actor's performance in the movie was quite impressive.

Jitendra Kumar, who was paired opposite him in this comedy on homosexuality, nailed it with his comic timing and performance.

The jodi of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta was seen in this movie after creating magic in Badhai Ho!.

The movie got some international comments too. One of the major comments was from none other than Donald Trump. He applauded the subject by saying great.

On this actor Ayushman replied, He said, 'It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country.'

Trump's praise came after a tweet by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell posted praise for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.

'A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!' tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted, 'Great!'