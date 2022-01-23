Ayushmann: 'An Action Hero' is mounted on a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in London shooting for his next, 'An Action Hero', is excited to be shooting for the first time in the UK as it will help him explore the beauty of the country, its art and heritage.

The film, directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, will see Ayushmann essaying the role of an action star, who indulges in real-life action for the reasons that will be revealed during the course of the film.

The actor reveals that a film like aAn Action Hero' required a certain scale of canvas. Hence, shooting in London was essential.

He says: "This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I'm quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters.

"'An Action Hero' is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations. So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I'm sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen."

Talking about the blessings that come with the profession of acting, he says: "We actors are blessed because our profession takes us to remarkable places, makes us meet and collaborate with incredible people and also helps us make fantastical memories.

"Through the course of my career, I have always loved to travel to new places and thankfully I have been presented with opportunities that allow me to travel to so many beautiful locations in the world."

'An Action Hero' is being produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

SOURCE : IANS