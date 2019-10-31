News

Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo preponed to THIS datec

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Soojit Sircar brings Vicky Arora of Vicky Donor and Bhashkor Banerjee of Piku together in Gulabo Sitabo for the first time. And if the latest still released by the maker of the film is anything to go by, it will be a must-watch.

Just yesterday, the poster of the movie was out and took the internet by storm, as this is the first time that two powerhouse actors are coming together for a movie, and the audience can’t wait to watch them together.

Now, initially the movie was going to be released on the 24th of April 2020. It will now release on 28th February 2020. It is a family comedy drama.  

