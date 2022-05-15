Ayushmann on 'Anek': Anubhav wanted to make us think about our Indian identity

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is absolutely stoked about the way audiences have reacted to the trailer of 'Anek'. He says the film's director Anubhav Sinha was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians.
MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is absolutely stoked about the way audiences have reacted to the trailer of 'Anek'. He says the film's director Anubhav Sinha was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians.

Ayushmann says: "When we set out to make 'Anek', Anubhav sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians.

"We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? 'Anek' intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me."

The actor added that he has always hunted for "clutter-breaking content" and 'Anek' rests at the top of the pile for him.

"I'm delighted with the response to the trailer of 'Anek'. It has struck a chord in the hearts of Indians and I couldn't be happier. The fact that people pan India are voicing the need for unity and inclusivity after watching the trailer of 'Anek' is enough validation for me as an artiste."

Ayushmann's 'Anek' will be released on May 27.

He will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

SOURCE : IANS 

