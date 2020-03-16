Ayushmann: Anubhav and I have the same DNA when it comes to cinema

MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels he shares the same DNA as his mentor-director Anubhav Sinha when it comes to cinema.

Anubhav and Ayushmann have collaborated again for 'Anek' in which the actor plays an undercover cop posted in the North East.

Ayushmann says, "Anubhav sir and I have a karmic connection. There is no doubt about this because sometimes I feel we have the same DNA when it comes to cinema."

"He is a film-maker who wants to challenge the status quo, he is hugely risk-taking and has a supremely free-spirited mind. I relate to his core values and that's why we share a relationship which I know is for the ages."

He said that the actor "supremely happy" that they have got to creatively collaborate and deliver a film like 'Article 15' to audiences.

"We are again working together to give people 'Anek', a film that I'm hugely proud of. It has its heart in the right place and is a film that will make us proud as Indians. It will make people ponder about our identity as an Indian."

Ayushmann added: "I have always been drawn towards clutter-breaking films and Anek is one of those real gems. Anubhav sir has hit it out of the park again and I cannot wait for audiences to watch this thought-provoking film."

Ayushmann has a stellar line up of films in 2022.

He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' that releases on May 27, Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.



SOURCE : IANS

