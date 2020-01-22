News

Ayushmann, co-actors at trailer success bash of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2020 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" hosted a bash for the film's cast and crew, to celebrate the tremendous response from the audience as well as critics that the film's trailer has garnered.

Ayushmann arrived with wife Tahira Kashyap while his co-star Jitendra Kumar, a well-known name in digital shows who makes his Bollywood debut with this film, also showed up at the party.

The "Badhai Ho" pair of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who return as a couple in this film, also attended the party.

The trailer of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" has got more than 27 million views on YouTube since its release. It has been trending on YouTube, and is at number 4 at the time of publishing.

Cast members Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Sunita Rajwar were also spotted at the do, as were producer Anand L. Rai, writer-driector Hitesh Kewayla and the film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a follow-up of AYushmann's 2017 hit "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan". The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers.

It is scheduled to release on February 21.

Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Tahira Kashyap, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Badhai Ho, Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sunita Rajwar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 08:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim, SidNaaz fights, and more
Bad news for Shivin fans, Gauhar slams Asim,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Jan 2020 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first memory, and more
Cast of DADAMJ share secrets from the sets, first... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days