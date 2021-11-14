Ayushmann explains why the silver screen is gold for Indians

MUMBAI: The release of 'Sooryavanshi' in theatres has reinvigorated the film industry with new energy.

The film recently entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 5 days of its release thereby giving hope to filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors and exhibitors alike.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who also has a theatrical release with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', is one happy man and the reason is cinemas finally traversing on the path to recovery.

The actor shares, "So many of my life's favourite memories are linked to me watching movies in a theatre. I'm feeling really happy that Hindi films are now set to release in theatres and make a big comeback. It is my firm belief that people will come back to the big screen to watch the best cinema and to get an experience like never before. Their decision to walk into a theatre won't be based on just event films or genres or star cast. It will be based on content."

Adding to that, the actor feels that the members of the industry have a responsibility to provide memorable experiences to the audience and there can be no better way to do that than cinemas.

He says, "As an industry, we need to give them an experience that they will cherish, that will engage them into having a discussion and most importantly entertain them to the fullest. I'm really confident that we will manage to do that and make movie-watching a community experience again. We are a country that cherishes going to theatres with our families and friends."

"It's an appointment viewing exercise, a moment of celebration for families and it will return in a big way. It just needs the right kind of films to do that. I just hope that my films contribute in pulling audiences back to the hallowed chambers of cinema. It's high time that the industry makes a big comeback," he signs off.

Ayushmann's theatrical slate runs deep as apart from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', he also has Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and Aanand L. Rai produced 'Action Hero'.

SOURCE ; IANS