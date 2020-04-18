Ayushmann Khurana’s disruptive rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan makes its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of much-awaited 2020 romantic dramedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie that has broken all conventions of love, romance and acceptance with its heartfelt story is all set to premiere on the service on April 18. Starring superstar Ayushmann Khurrana with Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, the film brings same-sex romance to mainstream cinema with the protagonists trying to convince their parents to accept their relationship. Prime members globally can watch this year’s blockbuster shortly after its theatrical release.

Commenting on the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “This movie is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalized; however, I believe we have a long way to go before the society accepts it. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a lighter take on the reality of homophobia that exists in India and also an attempt to bring such unconventional stories to the fore. Art and cinema, in my opinion, can do a lot to change mindsets. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, that was our intent, to bring the conversation on same-sex love to all of India. I am happy to have been a part of it and excited for the film to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video where it will reach a global audience.”

Synopsis:

Presenting the life of two men who are in love with each other, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept the relationship. But things are never as easy as they seem and one of the boys’ family decides to get him married to a girl. Will their unconventional love prevail? Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurana, Jiterndra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue, including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on any device and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Airtel, Vodafone, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

ABOUT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers Prime members a collection of award winning Amazon Original series, thousands of movies and TV shows—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at PrimeVideo.com.

· Included with Prime Video: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan joins thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood, including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for unlimited streaming as part of a Prime membership. Prime Video includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

· Instant Access: Members can watch anywhere, anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and multiple gaming devices. Prime Video is also available to consumers through Airtel and Vodafone pre-paid and post-paid subscription plans. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

· Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

· Included with Prime: Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.