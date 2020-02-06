News

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar take the 10-year challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 04:03 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar starrer film 'Shubh Mangal Aur Sadan' is going to release at the box office on 21 February. 

The story of the film is about two boys who are gay and love each other. In the film, Ayushmann and Jeetendra are shown very close to each other and kissing scenes of both have also been shot.

The 10-year challenge was a rage a while ago, and many people shared their pictures from today and from 10 years ago.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actors also took the 10-year-old challenge. Filmfare shared the actors' pictures on their Twitter handle.

Have a look.

With this picture was the caption, 'Then and now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan duo #AyushmannKhurrana and #JitendraKumar go way back. #10YearChallenge'.

Tags > Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal, Twitter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Feb 2020 06:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Garima and Kuldeep share their personal witty secrets
Garima and Kuldeep share their personal witty... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Feb 2020 06:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adaa Khan on SIDNAAZ bonding, Paras-Mahira friendship, and more
Adaa Khan on SIDNAAZ bonding, Paras-Mahira... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here