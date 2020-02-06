Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar take the 10-year challenge

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar starrer film 'Shubh Mangal Aur Sadan' is going to release at the box office on 21 February.

The story of the film is about two boys who are gay and love each other. In the film, Ayushmann and Jeetendra are shown very close to each other and kissing scenes of both have also been shot.

The 10-year challenge was a rage a while ago, and many people shared their pictures from today and from 10 years ago.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actors also took the 10-year-old challenge. Filmfare shared the actors' pictures on their Twitter handle.

Have a look.