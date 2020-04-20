Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap reveal intimate secrets

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular and loved film actors. He has a huge fan following.

Right from his movie choices to his shayari, the actor has become everyone’s favourite. While the entire world is observing the nation-wide-lockdown, the Dream Girl actor is making sure to hit headlines for different reasons. Apart from being a blue-eyed actor, Ayushmann is a doting father and leads a happily married life with wife Tahira Kashyap. While everyone is busy with some of the other activities, to kill boredom in quarantine, Ayushmann and Tahira indulged in the game.

Taking to Instagram the Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan actor shared an IGTV video where he along with his wife are seen playing the ‘Who’s most likely to’ TikTok game. Right from answering who’s a bad driver to who often tends to forget the anniversary, Tahira and Ayushmann made quite a few funny revelations about each and their happily married life. While answering a few questions, Ayushmann-Tahira also revealed who is the horny one between both of them.

Well, when the question came up it didn’t take Tahira to point at her husband and Ayushmann sheepishly accepted the truth and pointed at himself. Meanwhile, in the video, Mr. and Mrs. Khurrana revealed that Tahira is more jealous, while the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor could get away with murder, be more stubborn and also a bigger baby when sick.

