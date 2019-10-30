Ayushmann Khurrana finally speaks on the difference between Bala and Ujda Chaman

MUMBAI: Bala and Ujda Chaman are two movies with similar concepts that are almost releasing around the same time. The makers of the movies are already blaming one another for copying the concepts.



But as far as the audience is concerned, they have given a thumbs-up for both after the trailers were released. Now, finally, Ayushmann has come out and spoken about the movie clash that happening on 7th November.



He said that Bala was shot first and that they had announced it beforehand. There is only one similar line in the movie, and the rest is different.



He also said that he has seen the South movie, and once the audiences will watch both the movies, they will know the differences. He hopes that Bala and Ujda Chaman will do well at the box office.