Ayushmann Khurrana fulfils his late father’s wish o Mahashivratri, sings a beautiful devotional song

Ayushmann Khurrana’s personal life is also loved by the fans. However, things took a sad turn when Ayushmann’ father passed away last year. Pandit P. Khurana was a renowned astrologer and took his last breath on May 19th after battling heart problems.
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most well-known actors in the Hindi film industry due to his performances in various and his selection of scripts. The actor has a huge fan base and love him for the characters he has portrayed.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey to become an actor goes a long way and the actor is multi-talented as his experience has taught him a lot. There are times when we get to watch his clips from his starting days when he had participated in MTV Roadies 2 and even emerged victorious in the season.

He even auditioned for MYV Popstars and the fans are always watching his progress, pouring out their love for him in the comments. Ayushmann Khuranna is always loved for the characters that he has portrayed as they always stand to break the stereotype.

Other than his professional life, Ayushmann Khurrana’s personal life is also loved by the fans. However, things took a sad turn when Ayushmann’ father passed away last year. Pandit P. Khurana was a renowned astrologer and took his last breath on May 19th after battling heart problems.

Today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Ayushmann Khurrana has posted an emotional video where he is missing his father. Take a look at the video below:

In the caption we can see how Ayushmann Khurrana has wrote that this is the first Mahashivratri without his father. We can see how the actor is fulfilling his dad’s wish by singing a devotional song of Shiva which was originally sung by Pradeep Sharma. The audience is surely loving his version of this song.

