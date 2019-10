MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana these days is on cloud nine, as every movie of his has been a huge success at the box office over a couple of years, including his latest release Dream Girl. Owing to this success, the actor has decided to hike his fee by a whopping 500 percent. Apparently, Ayushmann’s fee was 2 crores, which he has now raised to Rs. 10 crores.

Ayushmann's dream run at the box office and his choices of highly exciting characters have made him very popular among the audience. His fans consider him to be a star who combines success with sensible cinema. Brand Ayushmann today spells consistency, success, and good content.

The fact that he can open a film with a high double-digit number is probably the reason he has decided to hike his remuneration. He is working very hard and choosing films with care.