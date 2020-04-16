Ayushmann Khurrana to play The Professor in Money Heist remake?

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has portrayed several complex roles in his films. Now, the actor wants to play another complicated character. It is none other than The Professor from hit show Money Heist, which is played by Álvaro Morte. For the same, he recently shared a video where he is shirtless and playing the theme music of Money Heist, Bella Ciao. He is also wearing similar glasses to that of The Professor.

He even captioned it saying that he wants to be a professor. The hunk is eagerly waiting to get back to the sets and work.

He wrote, 'I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist'.

Fans are very impressed with his look as well as the video of him playing the theme music.

Credits: SpotboyE