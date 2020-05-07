Ayushmann Khurrana recalls casting couch experience

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a Bollywood hit machine today, has recalled the time when he was asked to compromise for a role in the early days of his career.

"A casting director had told me, ‘I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer," Ayushmann told Pinkvilla while recalling his casting couch experience.

After a stint on the small screen, Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012 with "Vicky Donor". He instantly won hearts with his charm and witty screen presence. "Vicky Donor" made Ayushmann a household name, as the multiplex hero with guy-next-door charm.

For an actor who started out being identified as master of offbeat roles and a poster boy of unconventional films, Ayushmann has now garnered a sizeable fan base to emerge as one of Bollywood's most bankable star who can also be counted to surprise every time with his acting skills.

But it wasn't a smooth sail for him.

Recalling his initial days in the industry, he told Pinkvilla: "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections. Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."