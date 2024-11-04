Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor and musician, has been candid about overcoming heartbreaks. He recently released the song "Akh Da Taara." Ayushmann remembered how his father taught him the value of separation from material possessions and remarked that his father's passing was the greatest pain.

When asked how he handles heartbreak in an interview with the well-known news website, Ayushmann responded, “I never had a heartbreak. I only had a heartbreak when my father passed away, that is the only heartbreak I ever had. Apart from that, I never had a heartbreak. But I am glad because he trained me to be detached. He trained us to be detached from your work, people and relationship. It makes you happy. I am little detached like that. I believe that if you are detached, you can easily deal with heartbreak. People who are detached are generally happy.”

Astrologer P. Khurrana, the father of Ayushmann Khurrana, died in 2023. Then the star had written a heartfelt letter to his father.

He wrote, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories.”

In movies, Ayushmann Khurrana most recently starred opposite Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2. The movie had a successful box office run.

