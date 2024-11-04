Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’

Ayushmann remembered how his father taught him the value of separation from material possessions and remarked that his father's passing was the greatest pain. When asked how he handles heartbreak in an interview with the well-known news website.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor and musician, has been candid about overcoming heartbreaks. He recently released the song "Akh Da Taara." Ayushmann remembered how his father taught him the value of separation from material possessions and remarked that his father's passing was the greatest pain.

Also read:Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film'

When asked how he handles heartbreak in an interview with the well-known news website, Ayushmann responded, “I never had a heartbreak. I only had a heartbreak when my father passed away, that is the only heartbreak I ever had. Apart from that, I never had a heartbreak. But I am glad because he trained me to be detached. He trained us to be detached from your work, people and relationship. It makes you happy. I am little detached like that. I believe that if you are detached, you can easily deal with heartbreak. People who are detached are generally happy.”

Astrologer P. Khurrana, the father of Ayushmann Khurrana, died in 2023. Then the star had written a heartfelt letter to his father.

He wrote,  “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories.”

In movies, Ayushmann Khurrana most recently starred opposite Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2. The movie had a successful box office run.

Also read:Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

 

Ayushmann Khurrana An Action Hero Jaideep Ahlawat Bollywood Paresh Rawal Seema Pahwa Annu Kapoor Vijay Raaz Rajpal Yadav Asrani Abhishek Banerjee Manjot Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Manisha Koirala sheds light on her cancer battle and collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for masterpiece Heeramandi
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala will play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi....
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor and musician, has been candid about overcoming heartbreaks. He recently released...
Prithviraj recalls going unrecognized on the sets of Raavanan; Says ‘Everybody knew Aishwarya Rai, Vikram…’
MUMBAI: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran talked candidly about his role in Mani Ratnam's Raavanan. He was most recently seen...
Erica Fernandes spoke about facing discrimination in Bollywood and Karan Kundrra shared his experience with Anil Kapoor transformed his views
MUMBAI: Recently, Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra appeared on the Amazon MiniTV show Love Adhura. Erica and Karan...
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma is getting ready for Ruslaam, his upcoming film. Its release is in roughly twenty days. In...
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1"
MUMBAI: Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, depicted the love in the era of cameras, while its second installment,...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
Dibakar Banerjee
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1"
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's lavish house 'Mannat' originally had another name; SRK bought it for a STAGGERING amount from a Businessman
Rashmika
Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’
Srikanth
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
Aamir Khan
Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'