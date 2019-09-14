News

Ayushmann Khurrana' s film accused of COPYRIGHT VIOLATION!

14 Sep 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has been doing a Greta job in terms of his career.

He has gained appreciation for the kind of roles he projects and but his recent release has come in the eye of controversy.

The makers of Bala have been accused of copyright violation by a National Award-winning director Praveen Morchhale. Considering his accusations, the Ayushamann Khurrana starrer might be postponed.

 However Maddock has denied the allegations put on him according to a detailed report in India forums. 

