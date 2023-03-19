Ayushmann Khurrana is a selenophile, loves burning midnight oil

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in a hectic night schedule for 'Dream Girl 2', has shared that he is enjoying every bit of working into the wee hours of the day as he is a selenophile and a nocturnal person.

The actor recently posted a picture on social media at 3.40 a.m. from his shooting.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared, "I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing. I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up, raising their spirits and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots."

The actor also confessed his love for the moon and that during night shoots he usually goofs around on the sets, "I love the moon, I am a selenophile and the moon inspires me deeply. On set, I am usually goofing around, thoroughly enjoying myself. Often, I write my songs and poems late at night. When the whole world slows down, my mind races and I find myself being very productive".

SOURCE-IANS