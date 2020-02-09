Ayushmann Khurrana is shy off camera: Manurishi Chadha

Actor Manurishi Chadha will soon be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood super actor Ayushmann Khurrana in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". He reveals Ayushmann is a shy guy and a team player, and shares fond memories of working with the National Award-winning actor.

"He is a shy person but on camera he gets into the skin of the character, and gets personally attached with all other characters. He is younger than me, but I really got to learn a lot from him. He makes his co-actors very comfortable on the set," said Manurishi.

He recalled bonding with Ayushmann as a writer: "Ayushmann and I, we both used to discuss poetry a lot as he is also fond of writing and I'm a professional writer. We had great tuning. He is a brave actor since he gives a lot of importance to script and content, along with doing hero centric roles, which I really like."

Ayushmann is a team player, Manurishi said:

"He understands cinema and script is all about the team", he said.

On Neena Gupta, who also features in the cast, he added: "Neena Gupta, she is quite strict, but I was very much impressed by her journey. Gradually, we became good friends. She is very lively on the set. I really admire her journey."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opens on February 21.



