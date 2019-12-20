News

Ayushmann Khurrana to work with 'Article 15' filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a spy thriller

MUMBAI: After giving back to back seven consecutive hits at the box office actor Ayushmann Khurrana to turn a spy in his next. The actor is all set to collaborate again with 'Article 15' filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the spy thriller.As per media reports, after the success of Article 15, the filmmaker and the actor wanted to collaborate one more time. Both of them were in a search for a story which should be more exciting than their first film.Anubhav shared a real-life spy story with Ayushmann and the actor immediately agreed to do. Since he had never done anything like that, he said yes instantly. As per the report, the film will go on the floors in mid 2020. 

