Ayushmann Khurrana's 'caveman sessions' to stay fit

By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 10:23 PM

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown has put a pause button on everything that defines regular life, including gymming and working out. So, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has created a schedule to exercise at home.

The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of himself working out. In the clip, he is seen working out shirtless, doing single arm rowing.

"Caveman sessions," Ayushmann wittily captioned the clip.

The actor recently came up with a song as tribute to all moms to mark Mother's Day on May 10. Titled Ma", the song is compsed by Rochak Kohli on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini.

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in "Vicky Donor" director Shoojit Sircar's next, "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

SOURCE : IANS

