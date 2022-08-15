Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite pastime is scouting for music

Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado. The actor says he is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:15
movie_image: 
Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite pastime is scouting for music

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado. The actor says he is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music.

Ayushmann said: "I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grandmom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs."

He further adds "I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages."

Ayushmann has crooned several numbers such as 'Pani da rang', 'O heeriye', 'Mitti di khushboo' and 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho', among many others.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in 'An Action Hero' and 'Doctor G

SOURCE-IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana Pani Da Rang O heeriye Mitti di khushboo Mere liye tum kaafi ho action hero Doctor G Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan....
Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying...
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake
MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress...
Barkha Sengupta: 'Historical shows bring in a lot of Indianness in us'
MUMBAI :Actress Barkha Sengupta says that historical shows are not only informative but entertaining as well and they...
EXCLUSIVE! Rose Ahuja to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Aamir Khan: I don't believe in perfection
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as 'Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood', recently left his fans and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
Latest Video