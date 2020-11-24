News

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2020 06:18 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting in hometown Chandigarh, is missing his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann fondly calls Tahira hi" "warm hum"n", and he posted a picture of her on Instagram Stories. In the image, Tahira is seen sitting in front of a room heater dressed in sweatpants, shirt and a pair of sneakers. "

"Missing this warm h"man," Ayushmann captioned the picture.

The actor, who is busy shooting for Abhishek'Kapoor'" film "Chandigarh Kare A"shiqui" here, has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.

Tags Ayushmann Khurrana wife Tahira Abhishek Kapoor Chandigarh Kare A Gulabo Sitabo Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Dream Girl Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Badhaai Ho Dum Laga Ke Haisha TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest