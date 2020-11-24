Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting in hometown Chandigarh, is missing his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann fondly calls Tahira hi" "warm hum"n", and he posted a picture of her on Instagram Stories. In the image, Tahira is seen sitting in front of a room heater dressed in sweatpants, shirt and a pair of sneakers. "

"Missing this warm h"man," Ayushmann captioned the picture.

The actor, who is busy shooting for Abhishek'Kapoor'" film "Chandigarh Kare A"shiqui" here, has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.