Ayushmann: Never thought there'd be an 'Ayushmann Khurrana Genre'

04 Dec 2019 07:36 PM

MIUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has created a niche for himself in Bollywood with his unique choice of films, says he never thought that people would one day talk of "The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre", adding that he is glad about the title.

"I never thought people will call it as a genre that originated from my name, but it is very flattering. I am glad that people are saying so. It's a validation of the cinema I'm doing," said Ayushmann.

"It feels nice because this year has been really special for me. It started with a film like 'Article 15', then 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala' released. I guess it's been a beautiful year because all these belonged to different genres. It got a lot of appreciation and I am glad that people are giving me a lot of love," added the actor, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style Awards 2019.

Ayushmann has always been experimental and unconventional with his choice of roles right from the start of his career. From his debut as a sperm donor in Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor" to "Bala", where he played a young man battling premature balding. The actor won a National Award for his role in last year's release "Andhadhun". From "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in 2017 to his latest release "Bala", Ayushmann has had seven consecutive hits.

Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl, Bala, Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barf

past seven days