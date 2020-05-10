News

Ayushmann ready with song tribute for all moms on Mother's Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: The world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled "Ma".

"Though every single day should be called Mother's Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them. On this Mother's Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled 'Ma', which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force," Ayushmann said.

Rochak Kohli has composed the song on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini.

"I'm collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world," Ayushmann added.

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in "Vicky Donor" director Shoojit Sircar's next, "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Tags Ayushmann Khurrana Mother's Day Vicky Donor Shoojit Sircar Gulabo Sitabo Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Blast from the past: Checkout Shaheer Sheikh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here