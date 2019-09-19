News

Ayushmann to romance Jitendra Kumar in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

19 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", actor Ayushmann Khurrana plays a homosexual who will romance newbie Jitendra Kumar in Aanand L Rai's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan".

Ayushmann took to social media to share a new promo of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to Ayushmann's 2016 hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

The actor, recently took to Twitter to share a new promo of the film. He captioned it: "Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

The promo introduced the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

Jitendra has been seen in many web shows including the viral series "Kota Factory

IANS

