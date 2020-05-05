News

Ayushmann, Tahira believed in social distancing even while dating

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, claims as a couple they strongly believed in social distancing right from the time they were dating.

On Tuesday, Tahira shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she can be seen sitting beside her then-boyfriend Ayushmann. Even though Ayushmann and Tahira are sitting beside each other, there is considerable gap between the two of them.

"First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan," Tahira wrote.

Commenting on Tahira's post, Ayushmann's "Bala" heroine Yami Gautam wrote: "Ha ha ha this is so sweet."

Ayushmann's brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, expressed his love for the couple with red hearts emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008. The couple have a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

Tags Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap Instagram Bala Yami Gautam Virajveer Varushka TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here