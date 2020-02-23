News

Ayushmann: Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2020 05:30 PM

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has described his wife-director Tahira Kashyap's style of filmmaking as "intimate, endearing and extremely engaging".

Tahira's short movie "Pinni" will be releasing along with Ayushmann's film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. The "Bala" actor called it a "double delight for the Khurranas".

"It is a double delight for the Khurranas' this Friday as both Tahira's short film 'Pinni' and my 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing. I've watched 'Pinni', it is based on two of the most important women in my life - my mother and my wife," Ayushmann said.

He added: "Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana's are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also features Jitendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a gay rom-com.

Tags Ayushmann Tahira's style filmmaking intimate endearing TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here