B-Town cites carbon footprint, love for animals among reasons for green diet

MUMBAI: Celebrities switching to a vegetarianism is nothing new, and many in Bollywood used their lockdown days last year to transform dietary habits. Some said they ushered the change in their lives due to their love for animals, for others it is an attempt to reduce carbon footprint, still others talk of a healthier lifestyle.

In 2020, several Bollywood personalities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt joined the vegetarians' club. Others who have said they have been following an all-green diet now include stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Sonam K. Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma among many others.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra claims she wants to help animals. "I stopped eating meat to reduce my carbon footprint and to help animals. Raising animals for meat has destroyed forests and contributes to greenhouse gasses that cause climate change," she told IANS.

A fitness enthusiast, Shilpa added that a plant-based diet protects from various ailments. "Being plant-powered also helps protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other ailments. It's the best change for animals, our health, and the health of the planet," she added.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was the face of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's campaign 'Chicks Love A Vegetarian', talked about right to life.

"These thinking, feeling beings want to live just as much as you and I do and don't want to be killed for a fleeting moment of taste," he said.

Actress Ayesha Takia is a vegan and she mentions her love for animals. "My love for animals was and always will be the reason for going and staying vegan, but the incredible benefits to the planet and our health is surely such an important bonus," Ayesha said.

Sachin Bangera, Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India said: "The single most impactful thing we can do to help the planet and everyone who lives on it is to go vegan. This simple change has never been easier or more urgent."

SOURCE : IANS