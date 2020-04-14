News

B-Town gossip: When Katrina didn't get along with Malaika

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 12:19 PM

MUMBAI: The rumour that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif does not really share the best of vibes with Malaika Arora has been doing the rounds of the B-Town gossipvine for a long time, though both ladies have always maintained dignified silence over the matter.

According to a report on ibtimes.co.in, things between the two soured when Katrina made light of Malaika's fashion label by calling it "copied", at a party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Alvira.

Apparently, Malaika did not find it funny.

It seems like Malaika, who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz back then, eventually got into an argument with Alvira over why the latter had invited Katrina to the party!

Katrina and Salman are known to be close friends, and they have starred in a string of big-ticket films including "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya" and "Yuvvraaj".

Arbaaz separated from Malaika in 2016 after about 18 years of marriage. The divorce officially came through a year later.

