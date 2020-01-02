News

B-Town on vacay: Karisma runs into Rani, Virat poses with Kareena

02 Jan 2020 12:27 PM

MUMBAI: Looks like London and Switzerland have turned into mini-Bollywood, with B-Towners flocking in these places during the holiday season. B-Towners are bumping into each other and posing happily for photographs which they are then sharing on social media.

After holidaying amid the Swiss snow, Karisma Kapoor has travelled to London to welcome the New Year 2020 in style. And guess what, she also bumped into Rani Mukerji with hubby Aditya Chopra, besides Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra in London!

The actress posted a photo on Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with Rani, Karan and Manish. Karisma captioned: "Afternoon tea. Thanks Adi for participating behind the scenes. Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar. @manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries".

Karisma spent Christmas in Switzerland's Gstaad along with nephew Taimur, sister Kareena and her hubby Saif Ali Khan. While having fun in the snow, the Kapoor sisters met star couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal who have also chosen Switzerland as their holiday destination this season!

Anushka Sharma has shared a photo on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan while hubby Virat Kohli poses with Kareena. Sitting in between are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The stars pose happily with a smile on their faces as Anushka captioned: "Happy New Year".

 Source: IANS

