Baaghi 3: Ahead of Dus Bahane 2.0 song launch, Tiger Shroff teases fans with a new poster

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are currently up for the upcoming release of the third instalment of Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the recently released trailer is receiving a mixed response from the audiences.

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago, the makers of the film had announced that they will be recreating the song ‘Dus Bahane’ from the movie Dus in the action flick.

Now, Tiger has taken to his social media accounts to share the first look of the song. 'These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3. #SajidNadiadwala @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @i_am_princegupta @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson,' the actor mentioned.

No sooner that Tiger shared the poster, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was quick enough to drop in her reaction on the post. She shared a few fire emojis in the comment box.

Meanwhile, the trailer has crossed over a million views in just 72 hours. Elated with the response, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor expressed his gratitude towards the fans. He shared a poster of 'Baaghi 3' and said that he is blessed to receive all the love.

The post was captioned as, 'Blessed to have your love. Thank you, everyone, for appreciating our small effort love always.'

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer gave us a glimpse of high-octane action sequences.

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandsons, 'Baaghi 3' also features Disha in a cameo and is all set to release on 6th March 2020.

(SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA)