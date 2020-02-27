Baaghi 3 brings the grooviest track of the season; Disha Patani in ‘Do You Love Me’ is everything sassy and HOT!

MUMBAI: Baaghi 3 songs are already creating a rage all across and to top it all, the makers have now released the all-new groovy track ‘Do you love me’ today and oh man, it will get you rush immediately. Disha Patani is at her sensational best, looking absolutely hot and we surely know now that ‘Do you love me?’ is the grooviest track of the season!

Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media and shared, “Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now.

http://bit.ly/DoYouLoveMe_Baaghi3… Original Music & License Courtesy- #ReneBendali #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @DishPatani”.

Actress Disha Patani took to her social media and shared a swipe up ‘surprise’ to the song. Hot, live-wire, siren, sizzling- you say it and it all stands synonymous to Disha with the song out now.

The version to the top International chartbuster, 'Do You Love Me' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. Apart from the hook line, the rest of the verses will be in Hindi and this International association definitely makes for a chartbuster from Baaghi 3 already. The track finds its roots back to 2012 which was brought by The Bendaly Family, a Lebanese family band.

The earlier released songs of Baaghi 3 like Dus Bahane 2.0 and Bhankas have already set the note high for teh audience. The teaser of 'Do You Love Me' had gotten everyone excited with Disha nailing every bit of it and with teh drop of the full song, we can’t get enough of it!

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on the 6th of March 2020.