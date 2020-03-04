Baaghi 3 extravaganza in Chitrakoot! Tiger to unveil the special poster at the grand event tomorrow

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Baaghi 3 is all set for a release on 6th March and the excitement around this action bonanza is at its peak. Bringing the greatest event of all times in a never seen before way, Tiger Shroff will be unveiling the ensemble poster of Baaghi 3 at a special event on 5th March in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh and wait, there is a big surprise for the audience in the pipeline.

Known for its potent dose of action laden sequences and entertainment, team Baaghi is definitely bringing the ‘never seen before’ with every asset, event and the film, overall. With the grandeur that the event in Chitrakoot holds, Tiger will be unveiling the larger than life poster with his cascading jump from a crane- which truly i unbelievable yet believable, only because Tiger is all set to do it!

The event will see the presence of the entire cast and team of Baaghi, while they create another milestone with this event while on a promotional spree. In Baaghi 3, with no use of VFX or other technological means to enhance the visual impact, Tiger will be seen in an all new action avatar with greater action-deal.

Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres on 6th March, this year where Tiger is ready to lead the greatest battle of all times with the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful franchise.