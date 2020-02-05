Baaghi 3: Much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer to be unveiled on this date

MUMBAI: After impressing one and all with the two instalments of the popular auctioneer, ‘Baaghi’, the makers of the film are now all set to treat the audience with the third part. After intriguing the audience with the teaser poster of the film recently, they are now ready to get all the fans excited with the much-awaited trailer of the film.

Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter handle to share a motion poster of the film along with the trailer release date announcement. He captioned the post as, 'It’s been an incredible journey, but Ronnie's greatest battle is yet to be fought. Catch the explosive #Baaghi3 TRAILER TOMORROW AT 11A #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies’.

‘Baaghi 3’ will see the popular and much-loved pair Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor reuniting. The movie will also feature Disha Patani in a special role. Apart from the trio, the third instalment also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Baaghi 3’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.

