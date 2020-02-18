Baaghi 3: New song titled Bhankas to be out tomorrow

MUMBAI: After ruling the charts with the first song, Dus Bahane, the makers of Baaghi 3 will be unveiling the second song of the film, Bhankas. The first look of the song is out.

Check out the look of the song below.

Super star Tiger Shroff dropped the first look on his social media. He captioned it, 'Ronnie ke desi moves aur Siya ki kaatil adayon ke saath karegi puri duniya groove... #Bhankas song out tomorrow. #Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @thebappilahiri @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @tanishkbagchi'.

Bhankas is a groovy party number, and the makers have roped-in disco king Bappi Lahiri to add some golden touches to the song. The introductory teaser of the song and Bappi Da collaboration is already out.

Bhankas will be out tomorrow and it will be the first-ever collaboration of Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi. The track has been recreated from Jeetendra and Sridevi's classic song Ek Aankh Maarun Toh.

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the franchise; it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The film is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018).

The film reunites Tiger and Shraddha and stars Riteish Deshmukh. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on 6 March 2020.