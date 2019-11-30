News

Baaghi 3’s Tiger Shroff appreciates Bhaichung Bhutia’s look; check photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: The former Indian professional footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia has won the hearts of sports lover with his amazing sports skill.

Bhaichung, who is considered the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena, is quite active on social media. He regularly posts pictures to update his fans and followers about his whereabouts. And it seems his latest picture has not just impressed the fans but also Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

The Sikkimese Sniper took to Instagram and shared two pictures of himself wherein he can be seen sporting track suit in red and black colour combination. His fans complimented him and Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for Baaghi 3, too liked the post of the sports star.

Check out Bhaichung’s post right here:

