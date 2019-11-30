Baaghi 3’s Tiger Shroff poses with team in STYLE; Shami likes the photo

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by showcasing his acting chops and dancing skills, is currently making headlines for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3.

The actor, who was last seen in War, is leaving no stone unturned to prep for Baaghi 3. He is currently shooting for the film in Serbia and has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets to update his fans and followers.

He has once again shared a picture which speaks volume about the team strength. His caption tells how blessed he is to have a superb team as he wrote, “Team Tiger#windbeneathmywings# powerrangers# missingsomemembers#blessed.”

Not just Bollywood celebs even cricketer Mohammed Shami appreciated the picture.

Check out Tiger’s post right here: