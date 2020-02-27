Baaghi 3 song 'Do You Love Me': Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her mesmerising look

MUMBAI: After a stunning performance in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller 'Malang', Disha Patani has grabbed everyone's attention once again as she has set the temperature soaring as she flaunts her curves in Baaghi 3's new song 'Do You Love Me'.

The talented actress has been receiving a good response from netizens, and her sizzling moves have been raising the mercury levels. Disha, who was an integral part of the previous 'Baaghi' instalment, has given a stunning dance performance in 'Baaghi 3'. Check out her mesmerising looks from the song.

Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film which is helmed by Prabhu Deva also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Disha also has 'KTina' in her kitty.

Baaghi 3 which is directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande too have been roped in to play integral roles in the high-octane action flick which is slated to release on 6th March 2020.