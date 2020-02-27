News

Baaghi 3 song 'Do You Love Me': Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her mesmerising look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: After a stunning performance in Mohit Suri's romantic thriller 'Malang', Disha Patani has grabbed everyone's attention once again as she has set the temperature soaring as she flaunts her curves in Baaghi 3's new song 'Do You Love Me'.

The talented actress has been receiving a good response from netizens, and her sizzling moves have been raising the mercury levels. Disha, who was an integral part of the previous 'Baaghi' instalment, has given a stunning dance performance in 'Baaghi 3'. Check out her mesmerising looks from the song.

Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which stars Salman Khan in the lead. The film which is helmed by Prabhu Deva also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Disha also has 'KTina' in her kitty.

 Baaghi 3 which is directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande too have been roped in to play integral roles in the high-octane action flick which is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

Tags Baaghi 3 Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor Ahmed Khan Sajid Nadiadwala Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here