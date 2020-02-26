News

Baaghi 3 song ‘Do You Love Me’ teaser: Disha Patani is all geared up to set the screens on fire with her HOT moves

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Today, the makers unveiled the first look of Disha Patani from her song ‘Do You Love Me’ from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Baaghi 3’. In the picture, Disha looked smokin’ hot as she was seen flaunting her curves.

Now, the teaser of the song has been launched, and Disha is raising the temperature. Tiger took to his Twitter account and shared the teaser. 'Get ready to get your groove on with @DishPatani . #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @tanishkbagchi @NikhitaGandhi @TSeries @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @itsBhushanKumar.'

Have a look.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a stylish shimmery bikini. Post her stunning appearance in ‘Malang’, the actress is leaving her fans all excited with a glimpse from the song. Well, as the song suggests we really cannot stop loving her. The song is all set to be released tomorrow.

‘Baaghi’ franchise is one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood. With Tiger’s action packed avatar, fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. 'Baaghi 3' which is helmed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande apart from Tiger and Shraddha. The film is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

 

Tags Baaghi 3 Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor Ahmed Khan Sajid Nadiadwala Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment TellyChakkar

