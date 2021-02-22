Bachchan Panday update: Latest still of the movie raises the excitement, check out

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Bachchan Panday was announced the fans all over were eagerly waiting or he further announcement of the project and for the movie, no doubt actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and the Akki fans are the happiest fans right now as the actor has more than 3 to 4-line ups of movies, and talking about movie Bachchan Panday, after we see great actors joining the movie, the team has begun with the shoot already, and now the latest stills from the movie is giving a lot thrills.

Sharing the first glimpse of the movie, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON: FIRST GLIMPSE... #KritiSanon completes her portions with #AkshayKumar in #BachchanPandey... Filming in progress in #Jaisalmer... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... 26 Jan 2022 [#RepublicDay] release”

Indeed, both the actors are looking amazing in their look, and this surely raises the excitement of the fans all over and we look forward to the further updates of the movie.

The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Jacqueline Fernandez. It is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Akshay as a gangster who aspires to be an actor. It is all set to release on January 26, 2022.

