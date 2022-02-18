Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar all set to mesmerize his fans with his high voltage action, comedy, and crime film

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been treating his fans with the posters of his much-awaited film Bachchhan Paandey on social media platforms. The fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Finally, on Friday morning the trailer was released and it promises to be a high voltage action, comedy, and crime film with some amazing performances by the cast.

Check out the trailer here:

About the trailer

The trailer opens with Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in the frame, where they discuss making a film on the life of Bachchhan Paandey a badass goon, played by Akshay Kumar. Akshay plays the hard-core criminal who goes the extra mile to commit crimes in his area. Further, the trailer shows some action scenes where Akshay was seen cruelly killing people. Taking further Kriti somehow reaches Akshay and tries to shoot her film. In the end part, it was seen Kriti and Arshad are wounded and pleading with Akshay Kumar’s character to spare their life.

Expectations from the movie

Indeed we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar in negative characters over time but this will be the first time, he will be seen playing a ruthless badass character killing people in different ways. So it will be a treat to watch the actor in never seen before character on the big screen. On the other hand, we can also see some comedy one-liners coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar so we can expect that the movie will be high on comedy. We have also seen glimpses of the sizzling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez and we can expect the extension of this chemistry in the movie. No doubt it was a treat to watch Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon as the news reporters and we can expect good chemistry between them. The great BGM and the music throughout the trailer also promise that the movie will be high on music, which will definitely enhance your theatre viewing experience. No doubt movies coming from the side of Akshay Kumar also promise good songs and we can expect that the movie will have some amazing songs.

From the name Bachchhan Paandey we get the reference of his character with the same name from the movie Tashan. It is not clear whether the movie is a spin-off or not but we have to wait to see the movie for confirmation.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Indeed the trailer is already creating some loud noises all across social media and we look forward to seeing what the team has to offer with this upcoming project Bachchhan Paandey which is all set to hit the big screen on 18th March.

