“Bachpan ki dress pehan kar aa gaye ho kya” - netizens troll Mouni Roy on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Mouni Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the actress and getting all the love from the fans. She is one such name who definitely knows how to grab the attention with her hotness.

Having said that, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress Mouni Roy. This latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of fans. She is looking hot as she was spotted in the city attending a party. Fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her appearance. But there are some people who are not at all happy with her appearance and her outfit, and are trolling her. Check out the comments

ALSO READ – Loved the look of Pankaj Tripathi from the movie Main ATAL Hoon? Now take a look at some of the unconventional roles that the actor has played

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that the actress is looking very weak and commenting that this is not at all an appropriate dress. They are commenting, ‘bachpan ki dress pehan kar aa gaye ho kya’. Many people are saying that she should be wearing something appropriate because she is married now

What are your views on the actress Mouni Roy, and this video of the actress? What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Pathaan: Check out some hilarious Memes dropped by netizens for the movie



