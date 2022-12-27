“Bachpan ki dress pehan kar aa gaye ho kya” netizens trolls Mouni Roy on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans and she is one such name who definitely knows to grab the attention with her hotness too.

Having said that the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress Mouni Roy and this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans, no doubt Mouni Roy is looking hot as she was spotted in the city attending a party, the fans are not keeping calm but are parsing the actress and her appearance, but there are few people who are not at all happy with the appearance and the dress of the actress and are trolling her, check out the comments.



ALSO READ – Pathaan: Check out some hilarious Memes dropped by netizens for the movie

As we can see these comment netizens are saying that the actress is looking very weak commenting this is not at all an appropriate dress, they are commenting “bachpan ki dress pehan kar aa gaye ho kya” many people are saying that she should be wearing something appropriate because she is married now.

What are your views on the actress Mouni Roy, and this video of the actress along with the comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.



For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar



ALSO READ – Loved the look of Pankaj Tripathi from the movie Main ATAL Hoon? Now take a look at some of the unconventional roles that the actor has played