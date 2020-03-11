Back to back blazing successes with five films in three years, Shraddha Kapoor is on a winning spree

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor, hailed as Bollywood’s most loved is riding high on the success of her recent projects and needs no introduction. With five very different roles in her films, she has proved her versatility. She is on the rise. Already beyond the rainbow and to put numbers in perspective, she already has cast a long successful run with five back to back hits in the past three years.

The actress recently starred in the film Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Her role in the movie was spectacular and gave quite the kick. Shraddha’s role in Stree had a perfect mysterious vibe to it. Her empowering role in the action-fueled movie ‘Saaho’ set the screens on fire. Her role was of an agent in a manhunt task force. The actress played a really bold part and the movie would be an inspiration to the women of tomorrow who look for a future in fighting crime.

In street dancer 3D, Shraddha literally moved the audience of the Indian cinema with her moves, proving that she is a mesmerizing dancer as well. As for Chhichhore, the actress played two roles of a student as well as of a mother which she did exceedingly well, giving out an important message of having the right spirit of competitiveness.

With her list going strong and a look at her past projects- Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3; the glorious list is of five films, in different roles as she strikes the right balance with her packed schedule. Shraddha brought 5 avatars to the screens in one year which is phenomenal in itself!

Shraddha Kapoor set quite an example of multi-tasking effectively and maintaining the quality of her art at the same time. However, she is grateful for the love and support she has received from the Indian cinema audience in this year.

The actress owned 2019 with superhits like Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D where Baaghi 3 adds another stellar feather to her hat. Owing to her Pan India popularity, after basking in the success of Baaghi's first part of the franchise, Shraddha is rocking it already with Baaghi 3.