Back to Business: Kriti Kharbanda Jumps Back into New Project Post-Wedding

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 22:50
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: After captivating everyone with her fairytale wedding to Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things. The Bollywood actress recently teased her fans with a glimpse into her upcoming project, sending the internet into a frenzy. 

In a post that got tongues wagging, Kriti shared a snapshot of what appears to be a blank script. With nothing but empty lines, the image left her followers speculating about her next big screen venture. 

While details about the project remain tightly under wraps, one thing's for sure – Kriti Kharbanda is back in action and ready to dazzle audiences once again. With her talent and charm, there's no doubt that whatever she has in store will be worth the wait. Fans can't wait to see what magic she'll bring to the screen next!

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

