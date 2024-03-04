Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F strikes some stunning poses in this new photoshoot

We really cannot take our eyes off this sizzling photoshoot of the actress Alaya F that are setting the internet on fire
MUMBAI: Actress Alaya F has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting and her sizzling looks, the actress who is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the point of conversation right now all over for her upcoming movie. Earlier we have seen the actress setting the internet on fire with her sizzling dance moves and the rehearsal video where she was looking supremely hot.

Definitely the actress knows the perfect formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans with hot looks, once again Alaya F has managed to grab the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire with her sizzling looks in her latest photoshoot.
 

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress as she has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans with her latest photo shoot where she is looking supremely hot. No doubt actress Alaya F is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness who has been known for making our jaws drop with her hot looks.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Definitely the actress has got a big thumbs up in the song ‘Wallah Habibi’ and the trailer of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the fans are not keeping calm but are excited to see the actress in the upcoming action thriller.

What are your views on this new photoshoot of the actress Alaya F, and how excited are you to see her in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is all set to hit the big screen on this Eid on 10th April, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers REVEAL the impactful character of Prithviraj Sukumaran

