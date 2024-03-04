Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer gets UA certificate, here is the duration of the movie

The CBFC certification of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is out, and here is the duration of the movie along with the certification
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Over the time we have seen many BTS pictures which were dropped by the director himself which definitely increased the excitement level of the fans.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen during the Eid which is coming next week, the fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie, the trailer and the songs have got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet. Well now for all the fans of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, let us have a look at the duration of the movie along with the CBFC certification of the movie.

Talking about the certification, the movie has a UA certificate and the duration of the movie is around 2 hours 43 minutes. Indeed this is a decent duration for a mass action entertainer with such a great star cast and definitely it will be a treat to watch each and every actor present in the movie with such duration.

What are your views on the details of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and how excited are you for the movie, do let as no in the comment section below.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

