Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar gets heavily pranked by Tiger Shroff for April Fool’s day

MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers REVEAL the impactful character of Prithviraj Sukumaran

After the announcement of the movie, the audience were excited to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up for an action movie. The audience were having high hopes after watch the teaser of the movie. However, the movie promotions took a unique step by not just releasing teasers and trailers but also showing the fun side of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Even the trailer of the movie was loved by the audience and displayed a good amount actin where Prithviraj Sukumaran complete stole the show it seems. What really got everyone’s attention were not actually the trailer or the teaser. While these were loved by the audience, there were some prank videos that really got everyone’s attention.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar try to pull a prank on each other only to make their scores even. The audience really enjoyed these videos and the actors are also having fun with each other it seems. This time, we got to watch another prank video and this time, it’s Tiger Shroff trying to prank Akshay Kumar for April fool’s day and sure enough he got Akshay Kumar with his prank. Take a look at the video below:

Surely after watching this video, the audience cannot wait to watch the movie.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the OG film? Vashu Bhagnani breaks his silence

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.