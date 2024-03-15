Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Alaya F shares HOT rehearsal video of ‘Wallah Habibi’ – Take a look

MUMBAI: Amongst a lot of upcoming movies, there’s one that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

Ever since the audience watched the teaser of the movie, their expectations went high as they wanted to see more of it.

The fans of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have been waiting for this film since the time it was announced. The movie's teaser gave the audience a decent notion of how intense the action and intensity will be.

Later, the trailer of the movie was released and it was a decent action trailer. Surely the fans of the actors are looking forward to the movie.

Recently, the makers released a song ‘Wallah Habibi’ which was received well by the audience. In the song, we can see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar along with Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F really raised the temperature high with their hot looks and sizzling moves. The song was shot in Jordan. Now Alaya F has posted a rehearsal video of the song. Check out the video below posted by Alaya F:

We can see in the video, Alaya F really leaves you awestruck with those hot moves.

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

